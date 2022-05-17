YMCA to close all programs at St. Catharines location at end of month

The YMCA in St. Catharines is closing its doors at the end of the month.

The YMCA of Niagara has announced the Walker Family YMCA location will officially close on May 31, 2022.

Officials says while they explored running some of its programs out of the location, they have decided it is not possible at this time.

The property was bought by Atria Development Corporation.

The Y is encouraging residents to go to other locations in Grimsby, Welland, and Port Colborne.

"We want to emphasize, that while we must exit our Walker Family YMCA location, we are not vacating our Health & Fitness programming in St. Catharines for the long haul. We are actively pursuing options that will allow us to launch a revitalized program mix of group and individual conditioning, and child and youth recreational programs. Please stay tuned for details. If you are interested in receiving e-mail updates about our progress, please subscribe to our mailing list."

Officials say members who paid for their membership at the St. Catharines location in advance and are eligible for a financial credit for unused time.

You can e-mail customerservice@niagara.ymca.ca

