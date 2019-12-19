YMCA will no longer run its Fort Erie branch come February 21st 2020

The town of Fort Erie is buying the local YMCA for a loonie.

The YMCA of Niagara and Town of Fort Erie have now finalized an agreement to transfer ownership of the EJ Freeland Community Centre and its land to the town.

The deal also includes exercise, and programming equipment at the facility on Garrison Road.

YMCA operations will cease at the EJ Freeland Community Centre on February 21st, 2020.

The Town of Fort Erie has named the Boys and Girls Club of Niagara to be the future primary tenant and service provider at this location starting April 1, 2020.

At the beginnng of this year the YMCA announced it could no longer afford to continue its membership operations in Fort Erie due to costly repairs needed.

The YMCA and Fort Erie negotiated the sale of the land and equipment for $1.

The Town of Fort Erie is partnering with the Boys and Girls Club of Niagara (BGCN) now that the facility ownership agreement with the YMCA of Niagara is finalized.

During their discussions, the YMCA of Niagara and BCGN have expressed a desire to work together to help minimize the impact this transition may have on the current members.

“The Boys and Girls Club is pleased to be working with the Town, the YMCA of Niagara and others to offer programs and services that are affordable, flexible and meet community needs at the EJ Freeland Centre. Plans are in place to ensure fitness, aquatics and recreational programs are available next spring with a view to expand and modify programs and services based on community feedback. Specific program information will be available in the new year,” said Joanne Turner, Executive Director, Boys and Girls Club of Niagara.

The YMCA of Niagara will be working with its Fort Erie YMCA staff to identify comparable employment opportunities in other YMCA of Niagara locations.

YMCA members at the EJ Freeland location will be given the option to transfer their membership to one of the other YMCA centres in Niagara Falls, Welland, Port Colborne, St. Catharines or Grimsby.

“On behalf of Council, I would like to thank the YMCA of Niagara for working with us to ensure a smooth transfer of the facility and equipment. Our residents expressed a strong desire to keep the EJ Freeland Community Centre open and for recreational programming and services to continue. This agreement, and the one with the Boys and Girls Club, gives us the ability to ensure that current and future residents will continue to have access to programs that are critical to their health, recreation and well-being,” said Mayor Wayne Redekop.

“Our members resoundingly expressed a strong preference for program delivery to continue at the EJ Freeland location over any satellite program delivery option,” said Kyle Barber, President and CEO, YMCA of Niagara. “Working with the Town and the Boys and Girls Club we are able to develop a transition plan that minimizes disruption and allows us to continue meeting the needs of the Fort Erie community.”