York and Windsor-Essex enter lockdown as COVID-19 restrictions tighten

COVID-19 restrictions are tightening in several parts of Ontario today.

York Region and Windsor-Essex are now officially in lockdown today, joining Toronto and Peel.

Meanwhile Middlesex-London, Simcoe Muskoka, and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph are being moved to the 'Red' zone.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit shifts to 'Orange.'

Niagara remains in Orange to start the week, but after 136 new cases were confirmed over the weekend officials worry the region could soon move to the Red level.

The province reported a total of 1,677 COVID-19 cases yesterday including 16 more deaths linked to the virus.