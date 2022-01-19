York Police looking for man accused of stealing guitar by putting it in his pants

Police north of Toronto are searching for a man accused of stealing an $8,000 guitar by hiding it in his pants, a feat captured on surveillance video.

York Regional Police say the alleged theft happened on Dec. 20, and was reported 10 days later.

They allege a man entered a music store in Richmond Hill, Ont., put the Gibson Custom Shop 60th Anniversary '59 Les Paul standard electric guitar in his pants and left the store.

Video shared by police shows a man sitting on a stool in the store and sliding the guitar, headstock and neck first, into his pants.

In the video, he then picks up another guitar and appears to strum it.

Police say that after the man left the store, he hopped into a vehicle being driven by another suspect.