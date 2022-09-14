York Region police officer killed in crash on way to work

The chief of York Regional Police says an officer with the force was killed in a collision on his way to work today.

Chief Jim MacSween announced the news this morning saying Constable Travis Gillespie was killed in a crash in Markham.

Gillespie is survived by his parents, loved ones and colleagues.

'This unexpected loss is devastating for all members of our organization.'

The service says officers responded to a collision involving a white Honda Accord and a Porsche Cayenne at Major Mackenzie Drive and Warden Avenue at 6 a.m.

Police say Gillespie, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the other car, a 23-year-old man from Markham, was taken to hospital.