York Region police officer killed in crash on way to work
The chief of York Regional Police says an officer with the force was killed in a collision on his way to work today.
Chief Jim MacSween announced the news this morning saying Constable Travis Gillespie was killed in a crash in Markham.
Gillespie is survived by his parents, loved ones and colleagues.
'This unexpected loss is devastating for all members of our organization.'
The service says officers responded to a collision involving a white Honda Accord and a Porsche Cayenne at Major Mackenzie Drive and Warden Avenue at 6 a.m.
Police say Gillespie, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the other car, a 23-year-old man from Markham, was taken to hospital.
It is with great sadness that I share the tragic passing of @YRP Constable Travis Gillespie who was killed in a collision on his way to work today. He is survived by his parents, loved ones and colleagues. This unexpected loss is devastating for all members of our organization. pic.twitter.com/JWa6UH5FUS— Chief Jim MacSween (@chiefmacsween) September 14, 2022
