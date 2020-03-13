York University suspending in-person classes

York University will be suspending all in-person classes starting on Monday, March 16.

Instead, courses will be moving online.

President and Vice-Chancellor Rhonda Lenton says all non-essential events will be cancelled as of midnight tonight.

She writes, "In the days ahead, we will also be introducing new policies on working from home and doctors’ notes to minimize risk and maximize flexibility for our community. More details on these changes will be forthcoming. As always, we encourage everyone to take preventative measures such as enhanced handwashing and social distancing. If you feel unwell, please stay home."

The Keele and Glendon campuses will remain open and research activities will continue.