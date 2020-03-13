York University suspending in-person classes
York University will be suspending all in-person classes starting on Monday, March 16.
Instead, courses will be moving online.
President and Vice-Chancellor Rhonda Lenton says all non-essential events will be cancelled as of midnight tonight.
She writes, "In the days ahead, we will also be introducing new policies on working from home and doctors’ notes to minimize risk and maximize flexibility for our community. More details on these changes will be forthcoming. As always, we encourage everyone to take preventative measures such as enhanced handwashing and social distancing. If you feel unwell, please stay home."
The Keele and Glendon campuses will remain open and research activities will continue.
-
FOOD THERAPY MAR 14TH
Today on Food Therapy, host Lynn Ogryzlo is talking about foods you can eat to help you feel younger!
-
NIAGARA REAL ESTATE SHOW - Episode 2
This week, Tim Denis and Rob Golfi talk about which home renovations can add value to your home. Also, do you need to disclose if someone died in your home?
-
Chris Bittle - St. Catharines MP
Matt talks with Chris about the Federal government's response to the outbreak of Covid-19.