You are going to like this long range winter forecast

Environment Canada's senior meteorologist is bucking the trend and forecasting a mild winter.

Dave Phillips is calling for above normal temperatures for most of Ontario and Quebec in January and February.

But the three month outlook is also forecasting higher than normal precipitation levels for Southern Ontario.

Phillips says December will be milder than normal as well with the airflow coming from the west and the south.

If you're dreaming of a White Christmas, Phillips says he would bet a "few loonies" that snow will be on the ground for December 25.

Both the Farmer's Almanac and Weather Network have forecast the exact opposite, predicting we are in for a long, cold, snowy winter.