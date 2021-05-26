You can get a little history lesson while strolling downtown St. Catharines

You will notice some new photograph displays in downtown St. Catharines.

The St. Catharines Museum and Welland Canals Centre has launched 'History InSite' which shows residents what life was like decades ago in that very spot.

Each sign also provides history and context, and directs visitors to a weblink where they can explore that history in more depth.

“St. Catharines has a rich photographic history,” says St. Catharines Museum and Welland Canals Centre visitors services coordinator Adrian Petry. “When compared to the changing streetscapes around the City, that history becomes much more meaningful, poignant and relevant to our modern eyes.”

The St. Catharines Museum and Welland Canals Centre previously offered temporary installations of History InSite at the In the Soil Festival, but it's now a permanent feature for visitor.

You can find out more by clicking here.