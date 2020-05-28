You can go to Safari Niagara this weekend in a drive-thru experience

Safari Niagara is reopening to the public this weekend with a drive-thru experience.

The Fort Erie zoo says this Saturday's event will be for members only, but they will be open to the public 7 days a week starting Sunday, May 31st.

Tickets will be available online only and must be purchased in advance to book dates and times as limited spots are available each day.

Guests will be allowed to drive through the park, with access to a guided tour by downloading a podcast.

It will take about an hour.

All visitors will be asked to remain inside their vehicles at all times throughout the duration of the drive.

Food will be available for purchase throughout the park and will be delivered right to your car.

Portable restrooms will be available for visitors upon arrival and exit in the Safari Niagara parking lot.

The cost for non-members is $50 per vehicle.

Tickets are on sale starting Friday, May 29th.