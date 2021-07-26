You can just walk-in into Seymour-Hannah arena in St. Catharines between 9:30-3:30 for vaccine

Hours for walk-in vaccine appointments have been expanded at the Seymour-Hannah clinic in St. Catharines.

Starting today, the clinic is accepting daily walk-in appointments on a first-come, first-served basis for first and second doses between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Residents also continue to have the option to book future date or same day appointments through the provincial booking tool or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

“Vaccines help protect everyone from serious illness associated with COVID-19 and drastically reduces the chances of transmitting it to others,” says Dr. Karim Ali, Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Pandemic Preparedness Lead at Niagara Health.

The Seymour-Hannah clinic, located at 240 St. Paul St. West in St. Catharines, will wind down in mid-August.

A smaller vaccination clinic will be opened at the St. Catharines hospital to continue vaccinating those who still need their first or second dose.

As of July 24, Niagara Health has administered 242,275 doses at its mass immunization clinic.

