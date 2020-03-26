You can now order booze with your takeout or delivery in Ontario

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario say licensed restaurants and bars in Ontario may sell alcohol with food takeout or delivery orders between 9am-11pm.

A press release from the AGCO says "active liquor licensees may immediately begin offering this service if they choose and there is no application process or fee required."

They say this to support bars and restaurants during COVID-19.

The only catch is if you choose to have your alcohol delivered, the third party delivery driver must also have their Smart Serve.

As part of the announcements made by the AGCO, authorized grocery stores and liquor stores can start selling booze as early as 7am to support programs put in place to provide a shopping space for elderly and vulnerable people.

They're also extending all active liquor, gaming, and cannabis licences by 3 months.