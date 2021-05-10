You can use Welland's waterways but there are some rules

Welland is reminding residents that access to its waterways is allowed during Ontario's Stay-At-Home Order.

The River Road boat launch remains opens for access to the Welland River for fishing and recreational use.

Activity on the Welland Recreational Waterway is limited to individual recreational non-motorized use.

Public access docks are available at the Welland Recreational Flatwater Centre and Rotary Club of Welland Park at Lincoln Street.

Provincial guidelines must be followed before, during, and after accessing all waterway points.

A minimum physical distance of at least two metres must be kept between individuals, except members of the same household, a member of one other household who lives alone, or a caregiver for any member of either household.

You are reminded to plan for on-water activities, exercise cold water safety protocols and to protect yourself from sudden exposure to cold water.