You can weigh in on St. Catharines Transportation Master Plan

If you have strong opinions on transit in St. Catharines, the city wants to hear from you.

St. Catharines is looking for input on its Transportation Master Plan.

Designed as a strategy to assist City staff to proactively plan for the future of the City, the plan supports infrastructure implementation, behaviour change and policy directions.

To-date, the City has gathered input from interactive online engagement tools, engagement pop-ups at Brock University, working sessions with internal and external stakeholders and public input sessions.

The draft TMP recommendations will be presented to the community on Dec. 3, 2020, via an online meeting, which the City will stream on YouTube.

You can register here.