You didn't miss it. Many Ontario parents waiting for word on return to in-person learning
We are still waiting for word on whether some Ontario students will return to the classroom in-person next week.
Parents in Niagara, and in other parts of the province, were expecting to learn more about the return to in-class learning today.
Most students are scheduled to return to class on January 25th after an extended Christmas Break.
When announcing the Stay-At-Home order earlier this month, Premier Doug For said schools in areas without major outbreaks were still expected to return to in-person learning next week.
But students in other areas, Toronto, Peel, Windsor-Essex, York, and Hamilton, will be continuing online learning until February 10th.
The Minister of Education and Chief Medical Officer of Health were expected to provide more clarity later today, but we have yet to received any information.
We have reached out to the Minister Lecce and the Premier's office.
CKTB will let you know if we receive an update.
Inauguration Day in the U.S/Inauguration of Joseph R. BidenMatt Holmes Speaks with Renan Levine – Professor in the Department of Political Science University of Toronto Scarborough regarding Inauguration Day in the U.S
Inauguration Day in the U.S.AMatt Holmes Speaks with Paul Hamilton - Associate Professor Political Science Department Brock University regarding the Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden
Lifting Lockdown Measures When Cases Fall to One Thousand or Less a DayMatt Holmes Speaks with Dr. Ahmad Firas Khalid – Health Policy PhD Graduate and Queen Elizabeth Scholar McMaster University regarding lifting lockdown measures when cases fall to one thousand or less and vaccine roll out