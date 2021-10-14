You didn't miss it, there's still no firm date for U.S to open land border to vaccinated Canadians

There's still no firm date for when the U.S. plans to reopen its land border to fully vaccinated Canadians.

That's set to happen early next month, but an exact date has not been announced.

Proof of vaccination will be required for Canadians to enter and there's no word yet on how Canadians with mixed vaccine doses will be received.

The announcement is especially good news for Canadians who live near the border and have relatives and friends in the U.S.

Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati tells CKTB he knows people are excited to get back to normal.

On the other side of Niagara's border, Niagara Falls New York Mayor Bob Restaino is hoping the testing requirement is dropped for people traveling both ways.

Currently Americans travelling into Canada have to show negative COVID test results, proof of vaccination, and have to have an isolation plan to quarantine.