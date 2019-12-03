You may hear explosions and smell smoke in Fort Erie as police conduct explosive training

Residents in Fort Erie may hear explosions tomorrow and Thursday as police conduct training in the area.

Niagara Regional Police sending out a 'Public Safety Message' regarding police training that will be conducted December 4 and 5th at the Ridgemount Quarry in the area of Ridgemount Road and Bowen Road in Fort Erie.

The Niagara Regional Police Service Explosive Disposal Unit will be joined by the Canadian Explosives Research Lab from Ottawa.

The training will occur between the hours of 9am and 4pm each day.

Members of the public in the area should expect an increased police presence, the sound of explosions, and the smell of smoke.

There will also be signage in the area.

The public and media are asked to stay away from the training sites for their safety and the safety of the officers involved.