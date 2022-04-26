You may want to protect frost sensitive plants and trees in Niagara overnight with advisory issued
A frost advisory has been issued for tonight in Niagara.
Environment Canada says some plants may be damaged or even destroyed by frost as temperatures are forecast to fall to the freezing mark overnight, resulting in patchy frost.
Frost is expected Wednesday night into Thursday as well.
Officials are urging residents to cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas and take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.
