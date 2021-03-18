You've heard of rainbow crosswalks, what about rainbow benches? They are going up in Lincoln

Lincoln is putting out rainbow benches in the community to celebrate diversity.

The new benches are being installed across the town including at Angelina Prokich Park, Jordan Hollow Park, Jordan Station, Campden Parkette, and the Lincoln Public Library - Moses F. Rittenhouse Branch.

The Town encourages residents and visitors to take photos of themselves using the benches and share them on the Town’s social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #LincolnForAll.

“I truly hope that residents and visitors of Lincoln will enjoy these beautiful rainbow benches that are symbols of a welcoming and diverse community,” said Town of Lincoln Mayor Sandra Easton. “The first priority objective in our Council Priorities is to improve social and economic inclusion, and through these benches we are providing visual symbols of our dedication to inclusively for all.”

“We want to ensure Lincoln is a community where everyone feels welcome, at all times,” added the Town’s Chief Administrative Officer Michael Kirkopoulos. “This is just one step the Town is taking as part of our commitment to making Lincoln a welcoming, inclusive and accessible community.”

