The Prime Minister says he understands Canadians desire to see the latest numbers and predictions on COVID-19.

“You want to see the numbers and the predictions. You want to wake up in the morning and look online for the latest, most credible data you can find. You want to plan. You want to prepare for the worst. You want to know what to be hopeful about.”

During his daily address Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will be speaking with the Premiers tonight to discuss sharing information and models.

“One of the things that we’ll be talking about tonight with the Premiers is how to make sure that all our various sources of data are aligned so we can get more accurate models. How we make sure that the analysis we apply to the data that’s coming in, that being published daily so Canadians can see it, actually makes sense and reflects what’s going to happen in Canada, what’s going to happen in various regions across the country which will be different from what happens in other countries around the world. That is sophisticated modeling work that is being worked on right now and we look forward to sharing more with Canadians in the coming days.”

Trudeau notes the behavior of Canadians will have a big impact on what the coming days will bring and what those models will look like.

During the address Trudeau was asked to comment on reports from US Intelligence that suggests China concealed the extent of the initial virus outbreak.

“Obviously there will be many, many questions as this is all worked through over the coming months and indeed years on how this was handled, what lessons were learned, who did well, who didn’t do as well, and who was perhaps not as forthcoming with the global community as they should have been. Those are questions though for future times. Our focus right now is on getting through this in a way that keeps Canadians whole and safe.”

On the PPE front, Trudeau says a shipment of one million masks arrived at a Hamilton warehouse last night.

He says another 10 million masks have come in over the last few days and are being distributed across the country.