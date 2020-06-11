You will be able to visit your loved ones in long-term care homes starting next Thursday in Ontario
If you have a loved one in a long-term care home, you may be able to visit soon.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced today that visits can resume at homes - not experiencing an outbreak- as of June 18th.
There will be safety measures in place, including visitors wearing masks, and other PPE.
Ford says he understands the emotional turmoil the pandemic has caused, and his heart breaks for people who were not able to visit their loved ones before their deaths.
Family and friends will be allowed access to these settings beginning June 18, 2020. Long-term care homes will allow outdoor visits of one person per resident each week at a minimum. Retirement homes will resume indoor and outdoor visits in designated areas or resident suites when physical distancing can be maintained. Other residential care settings will be able to allow outdoor visits of two people at time. Physical distancing will be required for all visits. This approach will ensure the health and safety of residents, staff and visitors.
