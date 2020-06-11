You will be able to visit your loved ones in long-term care homes starting next Thursday in Ontario

If you have a loved one in a long-term care home, you may be able to visit soon.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced today that visits can resume at homes - not experiencing an outbreak- as of June 18th.

There will be safety measures in place, including visitors wearing masks, and other PPE.

Ford says he understands the emotional turmoil the pandemic has caused, and his heart breaks for people who were not able to visit their loved ones before their deaths.