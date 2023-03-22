You won't be able to take a hovercraft ride between Niagara and Toronto this summer

You won't be able to take a hovercraft from St. Catharines to Toronto this summer after all.

Hoverlink Ontario says it has had to delay its launch, which was expected to take residents from Niagara to Toronto in 30 minutes.

The company says timelines to complete the project are running longer than anticipated.

The hovercraft service was planning on transporting up to 180 passengers across Lake Ontario to and from Port Weller and Ontario Place.

Toronto Argonauts GM Michael “Pinball” Clemons is on the board of directors at Hoverlink Ontario and helped promote the plan back in September of 2022.

At that time the company said it had been working on the plan for ten years and it was excited to launch in the summer of 2023.

There's no word on when the service will launch now.