You won't see those beautiful baskets in Niagara-on-the-Lake this year as the town saves $50,000

NOTL Hanging Baskets

The Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake has decided to cancel its 2020 hanging basket program.

Officials say while it may be disappointing for some, the pandemic is forcing them to make tough financial decisions.

Cancellation of the hanging basket program will save the Town $51,000.

The 230 hanging baskets typically adorn the streets of all five Niagara-on-the-Lake villages from late May to mid October.

The Town has had to lay off a number of contract staff and postponed the rehiring of summer contract staff who usually maintain the baskets.

“The reality is that this program is simply not feasible at this time,” stated Interim CAO Sheldon Randall. “We understand and share in residents’ disappointment, and we are looking forward to the hanging baskets returning to Niagara-on-the-Lake in 2021.”

