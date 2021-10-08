Young advocate from NOTL joins call for better supports for people living with Type 1 Diabetes

A Niagara MPP joined a 10 year old advocate on the lawn of Queen's Park to call for better supports for people with Type 1 diabetes.

Maya Webster from Niagara-On-The-Lake took part in a rally for Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGM) and Flash Monitors yesterday.

She was first diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when she was 2 years old and personally uses a CGM, which sends out alarms if her sugars are too high or low. She was able to get the device through her mother's workplace benefits, but advocates were calling for every child to be provided access.

Niagara Falls MPP Wayne Gates joined the rally at her side.

NDP MPP Tara Natyshak debated his bill to add the devices to the province's Assistive Devices Program saying they would make life easier and more affordable for people living with Diabetes and their families.