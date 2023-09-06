iHeartRadio
Young person facing second-degree murder charge after girl, 12, dead in Toronto


Toronto police say a 12-year-old girl has died after officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the city's east end.
    
Police say they went to a residence in the Scarborough neighbourhood at about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
    
They say the girl was found with injuries and pronounced dead inside.
    
A young person was arrested at the scene.
    
Police say the youth has been charged with second-degree murder and attended court Wednesday morning.
    
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact police. 
    

