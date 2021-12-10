A new study out of Nova Scotia's Dalhousie University suggests your dog may be smarter than you think.

Researchers from the school's department of psychology and neuroscience surveyed 165 dog owners on what English words their pets responded to.

The study found that herding dogs like border collies and German shepherds responded to more words, while terriers, setters and golden retrievers responded to fewer.

Overall, researchers found dogs responded to between 15 and 215 words and phrases, with the average pup understanding nearly 90 of them.