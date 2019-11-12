Your MP will be back in Ottawa Dec 5 as Parliament resumes

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will lay out priorities for his new minority government on December 5th.

The Prime Minister's Office says that's the day the House of Commons will convene for the first time since the October election.

On the same day, members of Parliament will elect a Speaker from their ranks and then hear the government's throne speech.

Trudeau's office made the announcement today before Trudeau met Opposition leader Andrew Scheer.

Trudeau says voters expect M-Ps to get to work quickly and he wants to meet those expectations.

He told reporters that Canadians elected a Parliament they expect to work together and that's exactly what he will be focusing on doing.

Scheer wanted the House of Commons to begin sitting November 25th -- five days after Trudeau is scheduled to announce his new cabinet.

Scheer says the country is more divided than it ever has been and we need to get to work as quickly as possible so that we can address the priorities of Canadians and bring our country closer together.

