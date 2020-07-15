Your passport is in the mail

If you have been waiting for a passport, the wait is finally coming to an end.

Service Canada has mailed out approximately 11,000 passports that were stuck in limbo because of the pandemic.

The agency says part of the delay was due to Canada Post, after it suspended delivery of passports because they required a signature at the door.

A new delivery process in now in place.

Mail carriers will leave passports in a secure place if possible, if not, they will knock.

If no one answers, the passport will be left at the post office for pickup.

