Youth arrested after fake robbery claim in Niagara Falls park

A Niagara police investigation revealed there was no robbery or assault at Mount Carmel Park as reported last month.

A youth told police he was assaulted for not handing over his running shoes to a group of four teenagers June 25 around 8:30 p.m.

After interviewing witnesses who came forward as a result of the initial media release detectives concluded a robbery did not take place.

The youth was arrested for public mischief and was released unconditionally in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act