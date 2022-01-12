Youth hockey incident leads to an assault charge

A 17 year old is facing assault charges after an incident during a hockey game in Grimsby.

It happened during a tournament in mid December when a goalie intentionally struck another player in the head with their stick.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The goalie was ejected from the game and tournament.

Detectives have charged a 17 year old from Grimsby with assault with a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.