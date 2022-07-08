YWCA shelter ready for repairs thanks to grant funding

The YWCA of Niagara emergency shelter is getting ready for some much needed repairs.

The group receiving grant money to repair the porch of the emergency shelter on King Street in St. Catharines.

The porch has been in need of repair for some time and thanks to a $37,000 grant from the David S. Howes Fund grant program at the Niagara Community Foundation and a $5,000 Heritage Designated Property Grant from the City of St. Catharines the work will finally be done.

The YWCA says the porch is a beautiful space for our guests to gather and to get a sense of community belonging and they are grateful to be able to renovate the porch in a way that does this beautiful heritage building justice.