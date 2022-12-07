iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Zelensky named Person of the Year by Time magazine


Illustration by Neil Jamieson for TIME Source Images: Getty Images (12); Ivanchuk: Lena Mucha—The New York Times/Redux; Kondratova: Kristina Pashkina—UNICEF; Kutkov: Courtesy Oleg Kutkov; Nott: Annabel Moeller—David Nott Foundation; Payevska: Evgeniy Maloletka—AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is Time magazine's Person of the Year.  

Time recognized Zelensky for his leadership during his country's war against Russia.  

The magazine also recognized what it called "the spirit of Ukraine," highlighting the country's resilience in a rebuke to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

12

Latest Audio