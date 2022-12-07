Zelensky named Person of the Year by Time magazine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is Time magazine's Person of the Year.
Time recognized Zelensky for his leadership during his country's war against Russia.
The magazine also recognized what it called "the spirit of Ukraine," highlighting the country's resilience in a rebuke to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
CKTB AM Roundtable - December 8th, 2022 (1)
Tim Denis is joined by:
Ruth Unrau - Host of Niagara Made
Karl Dockstader - Niagara Regional Native Centre, Host of 1 Dish 1 Mic
