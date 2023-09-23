Zelenskyy, accompanied by Trudeau, greets cheering crowd of supporters in Toronto

A large crowd of members of the Ukrainian community and politicians welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife, Olena Zelenska, with a standing ovation as they walked into a Canadian Armed Forces facility in Toronto Friday night.



About 1,000 people gathered at the Fort York Armoury to show support for Zelenskyy, who is visiting Canada for the first time since Russian troops began a full-scale assault on Ukraine in February 2022.



Zelenskyy and his wife arrived at the venue accompanied by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland.



A group of students and teachers from St. Demetrius Ukrainian school in Toronto sang the Ukrainian anthem while others were singing along and waving Ukrainian and Canadian flags.



Trudeau has announced that Canada is extending its financial support to Ukraine with a $650-million commitment to give the country more predictable and stable support over the next three years.



Canada has already contributed more than $8 billion in support to Ukraine, including providing air defence systems, armoured vehicles and artillery shells, and training of Ukrainian soldiers, among other commitments.