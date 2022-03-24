Zelenskyy delivers an urgent plea for military aid to NATO leaders

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has delivered an urgent plea for military aid to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other NATO leaders meeting in Brussels, pointedly calling them out for failing to do everything possible to help his country.



Zelenskyy repeated his request for NATO to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukrainian airspace to protect his people from Russian bombs and missiles.



But NATO's secretary-general has stated that is a no-go.



Zelenskyy also chastised NATO members for failing to provide a clear response to his previous plea, or subsequent requests for fighter jets and tanks to bolster his forces.



His remarks suggest a deep frustration with the seeming lack of political will among NATO members to provide Ukraine all the weapons needed to fend off Russian forces and prevent further deaths.



On his way into the summit, Trudeau said NATO members were united in their condemnation of what he called the ``illegal, brutal invasion of a friendly democracy'' in Ukraine.



Canada has provided military equipment and lethal aid to Ukraine along with other allies, and is expected to unveil new sanctions later today.



Trudeau is under pressure to boost Canada's defence budget, which NATO estimates is at 1.39 per cent of G-D-P, below NATO's two per cent goal.