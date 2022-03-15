Zelenskyy pleads with Canada for no-fly zone, more sanctions to end Russian invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded with Canadians to imagine the terror and horror unfolding in his country in an emotional address to Parliament this morning.



Zelenskyy addressed a special joint session of Parliament by video link from Ukraine, where the Russian invasion is now in its 20th day.



The House of Commons is packed for the first time in two years with dozens of invited guests in the public galleries and most MPs taking their seats in person in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says is a show of Canadian unity to support Ukraine.



Zelenskyy is asking Canadians to imagine what it is like to have your cities bombed, your homes burned, your cities destroyed.



Russia, says Zelenskyy, is trying to ``annihilate'' Ukraine.



Zelenskyy says he is grateful to the Canadian government but is desperate for more help including a no-fly zone to stop Russian planes and missiles.