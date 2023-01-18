Zellers coming back to St. Catharines and Burlington

Zellers is coming to the Pen Centre Mall in St. Catharines.

Nearly a decade after it closed its doors in Canada, the popular bargain store will be returning with “Zellers store experiences” within Hudson's Bay stores.

The physical locations will be accompanied by the first-ever Zellers e-commerce site, Zellers.ca.

Outside of Niagara, there will also be a store at the Burlington Mall, and at Erin Mills in Mississauga.

The company says all locations across Canada will open simultaneously, along with Zellers.ca.

The stores are expected to be between 8,000 to 10,000 square feet, depending on location.

Target took over Zellers at the Pen Centre in 2013, and in 2015, Target shuttered all of its Canadian stores.