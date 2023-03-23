Zellers returns to Niagara today

You may see more cars than usual at the Pen Centre Mall in St. Catharines this morning as Zellers makes its return to Niagara.

Zellers will open its first locations within Hudson's Bay stores across Ontario this morning.

The Pen Centre location will open to the public at 10 a.m., however a DJ will start playing to 'pump up the crowd' at 8 a.m.

The Zellers Food Truck will visit the St. Catharines store this Sunday to dish out nostalgic favourites from the original Zellers Family Restaurant, including the Big Z Burger, Hot Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Cheese, Chicken Fingers and Fries with Gravy.