Zellers set to open next week at Pen Centre
The new Zellers is set open at the Pen Centre next week.
The announcement says the new store spaces will open March 23 at a number locations across Ontario and Alberta.
The company will also be launching the Zellers e-commerce platform that same day.
The Zellers Diner on Wheels will also be visiting stores over the first few days but the schedule is not announced.
Here is the full list of store locations in Ontario:
Pen Centre Shopping Plaza, St. Catharines
Erin Mills Town Centre, Mississauga
Burlington Mall, Burlington
White Oaks Mall, London
Scarborough Town Centre, Scarborough
Cambridge Centre, Cambridge
Rideau Centre, Ottawa
St. Laurent Centre, Ottawa
