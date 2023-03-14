Zellers set to open next week at Pen Centre

The new Zellers is set open at the Pen Centre next week.

The announcement says the new store spaces will open March 23 at a number locations across Ontario and Alberta.

The company will also be launching the Zellers e-commerce platform that same day.

The Zellers Diner on Wheels will also be visiting stores over the first few days but the schedule is not announced.

Here is the full list of store locations in Ontario:

Pen Centre Shopping Plaza, St. Catharines

Erin Mills Town Centre, Mississauga

Burlington Mall, Burlington

White Oaks Mall, London

Scarborough Town Centre, Scarborough

Cambridge Centre, Cambridge

Rideau Centre, Ottawa

St. Laurent Centre, Ottawa