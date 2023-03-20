Zellers to open in St. Catharines Thursday, food truck set to visit Sunday

A celebration is planned for this Thursday when Zellers will open its first locations within Hudson's Bay stores in Ontario, including at the Pen Centre Mall in St. Catharines.

The stores will open to the public Thursday at 10 a.m. with a DJ playing to 'pump up the crowd' starting at 8 a.m.

The Zellers Food Truck will visit the St. Catharines store on Sunday, March 26th, to dish out nostalgic favourites from the original Zellers Family Restaurant, including the Big Z Burger, Hot Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Cheese, Chicken Fingers and Fries with Gravy.

Over the four-day opening, food trucks will appear for one day at different store locations.