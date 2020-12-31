Zoom continues to waive time limits for free accounts for the holidays

Zoom continues to offer free unlimited meetings for New Years and the end of Kwanzaa.

People looking to virtually connect with friends and loved ones can do so using the platform for the next few days without the typical 40 minute time limit on free accounts.

Zoom officials say they have been waiving the usual limitations as a token of appreciation for their users.

The limit has been lifted from 10 a.m. Wednesday December 30th - 6 a.m. Saturday January 2nd.

Users do not need to do anything to take advantage of the offer - it will automatically be applied.