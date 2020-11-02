Zoom problems delay sentencing for Markham, Ont., man who killed entire family

Videoconferencing problems have delayed the sentencing of a 24-year-old man who slaughtered his entire family as they were about to discover he lived a double life.

Menhaz Zaman has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder for killing his parents, sister and grandmother on July 27, 2019, in their home in Markham, Ont.

Technical problems on Zoom made it difficult to hear the proceedings during Monday's court appearance where Zaman was set to be sentenced.

The Central East Correctional Centre, where Zaman is being held, then disconnected from court without the judge's approval, saying another case was set for mid-afternoon.

That prompted Justice Michelle Fuerst to reschedule Zaman's sentencing to Friday afternoon.

The first-degree and second-degree murder counts in the case come with an automatic life sentence, and both defence and Crown lawyers are seeking a 40-year period of parole ineligibility for Zaman.

