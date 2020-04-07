'Zoombombing' on the rise

While many people are using technology to stay in touch, the darker side of the Internet is still alive and kicking.

Physical distancing practices have let the app Zoom soar to new heights from relative obscurity. Schools, business, and even friends just craving a chat have turned to the video conferencing tool to maintain some level of human interaction.

But now, many Zoom users are getting unwelcome surprises as uninvited participants break into meetings to share deeply disturbing or pornographic content.

A local group, Fitzgerald Neighbours, recently had one of their meet-ups disrupted by these so called ‘Zoombomers.’

An apology was posted to the group’s Facebook page and officials set up a password protected secure meeting.

The best ways to protect yourself - Set up a password for attendees or disable the ability for participants to speak whenever they want to.