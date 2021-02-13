Ontario reports 1,300 new cases of Covid-19

Ontario is reporting 1,300 new cases of COVID-19 today as the province begins the Family Day long weekend.

Health Minister Christine Elliott reports 433 cases are from Toronto, 253 are from Peel, and 116 from York.

cross the province 786 people are in hospital, up 23 from yesterday, and 8 fewer people are in the ICU.

Currently, 287 patients are being treated in the ICU with 203 people on ventilators.

Provincial health officials are also reporting 19 new deaths linked to the virus.