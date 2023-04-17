Liz Fleming Travels - Virginia

If you stay at the Lorien Hotel in Alexandria, be sure to have breakfast at BRABO. And when you do, order the Eggs Benedict with Virginia ham - delicious!

This little house in Alexandria, Virginia is just seven feet wide and was built to prevent loiterers from hanging around in an alley. It’s called the Spite House. If you work up an appetite walking through the streets of the Old Town, try Thompson Italian, go for tapas at BARCA Pier or maybe go for mussels at Augies. You’ll find them all on or near King Street.

Love the creepy, fascinating tales of Edgar Allen Poe? Be sure to visit his museum in Richmond Virginia!