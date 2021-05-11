Applications open for Starter Company Plus - Kawartha Lakes

Vanessa Murphy and Sandy Greenberg - Economic Development Officer with City of Kawartha Lakes chat about Starter Company Plus. From the CKL website: Starter Company PLUS is a great opportunity for budding entrepreneurs or someone buying a business in Kawartha Lakes. More info: https://www.kawarthalakes.ca/en/business-growth/starting-a-business.aspx?_mid_=20442