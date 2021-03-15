Globus Theatre Presents "Having Relations" - St. Patrick's Day

Globus' Sarah Quick took a few minutes to chat with Vanessa Murphy about a St. Patrick's Day online play reading and dinner at LAB in Bobcaygeon. Having Relations by Sarah Quick Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a take-out meal from the Lakeview Arts Barn (LAB) and an online play reading at Globus Theatre. The online reading of Having Relations by Sarah Quick will be broadcast live and performed by a stellar cast. Local audiences have the option of enjoying a delicious three-course 'Irish themed' meal in the comfort of their own home. Tickets are available now for the matinee at 2:00 and an evening show at 7:00 for March 17th .Tickets can be booked by calling Globus Theatre’s box office at 705-738-2037.