Vanessa Murphy and Pastor Joel Holtz chat about "Good Friday Giveback" at Calvary Church in Lindsay from 12-2 on Good Friday. This event helps our friends at a Place Called Home and Giving Hope Foundation 9-1-1 Good Friday Noon til 2 pm Bring some plastic bags and a toonie Get your free COVID Care Grab bag. Drive Thru Event First come, first served. more info at www.https://calvarypentecostal.com/calendar-1