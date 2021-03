Meals on Wheels -It's MORE than a meal

Kerri Daley - Program Manager for Meals on Wheels at Community Care tells us about Meals on Wheels. How can the program benefit you? Your loved ones? What does a meal include and how much does it cost? Meals on Wheels is expanding here in the CKL and what does this mean for the community. Community Matters - brought to you by Xplornet, connect to what matters.