Summer Company 2021

Through a program called Summer Company, you can get: start-up money to kick-off a new summer business advice and mentorship from local business leaders to help get the business up and running Learning how to run your own student business is one of the best summer jobs you can have. You get to be your own boss while learning what it takes to manage a business. Sales, marketing, bookkeeping, customer relationship management and networking are just a few of the highly useful skills you’ll develop. https://www.ontario.ca/page/start-summer-company-students