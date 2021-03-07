TAKE A BREAK WITH THE LINDSAY LITTLE THEATRE

VANESSA MURPHY IS JOINED BY KATHRYN CONDON AND REECE DAVID TO BRING YOU SOME FANTASTIC LINDSAY LITTLE THEATRE NEWS!! Our Take a Break show is back! Come on out to see a 45 minute show full of stories, theatre, and music! The show will be on March 13, with showings from 1pm until 7pm. In order to book your seat, email friendsofllt@gmail.com with your name, phone number, top two preferred time slots, how many are in your party and if you can be seated together. Tickets are $10 per person, cash only. Payment is accepted when you arrive for your show. More details ...... http://www.lindsaylittletheatre.com