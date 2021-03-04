The Talking Forest App - Kawartha Conservation

Vanessa Murphy talks to Kristie Virgoe, Director, Stewardship and Conservation Lands about the Talking Forest App. From Kawartha Conservation: Find out how you can explore the trails of Ken Reid Conservation Area like never before, taking in the tales of trees that call the park home. The Talking Forest is an interactive trail that allows users to hear some of the different stories the trees in the park have to share, from the trees themselves. The trail features 15 stations, along Woodland Loop and Marsh lookout trail, where you will be greeted by the voices of various trees who will provide you with fun facts, historical information and may even direct you to other points of interest in the park. Download the app today to see what the trees have to say. Brought to you by Xplornet; connect to what matters